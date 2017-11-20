Sport

More dough for Le Clos as he takes fourth World Cup series win

20 November 2017 - 09:00 By David Isaacson
Chad Le Clos reacts after winning the men's 200m Butterfly final during the FINA Swimming World Cup at OCBC Aquatic Centre on November 18, 2017 in Singapore.
Image: Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images

Chad Le Clos pocketed a cool $150‚000 (R2.1-million) bonus for finishing the World Cup series as the top-ranked male swimmer in Singapore on Sunday.

Le Clos regained the crown he has held three times before — in 2011‚ 2013 and 2014 — to move clear of countryman Cameron van der Burgh on three.

He is one short of the record five held by Hungarian female star Katinka Hosszu.

As a nation South Africa boasts the most series wins across both genders with nine victories‚ followed by Sweden‚ lifted to six by Sarah Sjostrom winning the women’s crown.

Hungary is on five and the US four.

SA’s other two titles were delivered by Ryk Neethling in the 2004/05 and 2005/06 seasons.

Le Clos said he was looking forward to his next big gala‚ the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast‚ Australia‚ next year.

“The money’s great‚ of course‚ but also this series was about getting some hard racing in with the best like today with Vlad [Morozov‚ the Russian runner-up who won the overall men’s title last year]‚” Le Clos was quoted as saying in the Straits Times.

“Now I’m excited for the Commonwealth Games‚” he added‚ saying he planned to be back in the gym by Monday afternoon.

