Chad Le Clos pocketed a cool $150‚000 (R2.1-million) bonus for finishing the World Cup series as the top-ranked male swimmer in Singapore on Sunday.

Le Clos regained the crown he has held three times before — in 2011‚ 2013 and 2014 — to move clear of countryman Cameron van der Burgh on three.

He is one short of the record five held by Hungarian female star Katinka Hosszu.

As a nation South Africa boasts the most series wins across both genders with nine victories‚ followed by Sweden‚ lifted to six by Sarah Sjostrom winning the women’s crown.

Hungary is on five and the US four.