Chad le Clos grabs two medals at the swimming World Cup

14 November 2017 - 16:59 By David Isaacson
South Africa's Chad Le Clos reacts after competing in the men's 100m butterfly semi-final during the swimming competition at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, on July 28, 2017.
South Africa's Chad Le Clos reacts after competing in the men's 100m butterfly semi-final during the swimming competition at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, on July 28, 2017.
Image: CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP

Chad Le Clos picked up two medals on the opening day of the World Cup meet in Tokyo on Tuesday.

He won the 50m butterfly in 22.49sec as he saw off his nearest rivals‚ Pavel Sankovich of Belarus and Andrii Govorov of Ukraine.

Then he had to play second fiddle to Russian freestyle sprint king Vladimir Morozov in the 100m freestyle. Morozov touched in 45.65‚ comfortably ahead of the South African in 46.09.

Le Clos is more than 100 points ahead of Morozov in the male rankings for the World Cup series‚ which wraps up in Singapore at the weekend.

READ MORE:

Sports Star Manyonga to spearhead powerful long-jump trio at world champs

Newly crowned SA Sports Star of the Year Luvo Manyonga will spearhead a powerful long-jump squad at the world indoor championships next year.
Sport
6 hours ago

Manyonga's tik to glory story earns him Laureus nomination

Luvo Manyonga’s remarkable journey from crystal methamphetamine addict to being an Olympic silver medalist has seen him nominated to win the Laureus ...
Sport
11 days ago

Flanagan runs for people of the Big Apple

US runner Shalane Flanagan hopes today's New York Marathon will be a show of resilience as the city recovers from the deadly truck attack that killed ...
Sport
9 days ago

Wayde calls for better relay plan

World and Olympic 400m champion Wayde van Niekerk said better communication between athletes and the sport's bosses could give South Africa's sprint ...
Sport
1 month ago

