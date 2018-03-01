Jobodwana storms to victory in 200m at Ruimsig

Anaso Jobodwana is back. The world championship 200m bronze medallist from 2015 was as dominant as he was cheeky as he stormed over the Ruimsig track to claim a sweet victory.

Jobodwana scored one of the rare South African successes in this opening meet of the Athletix Grand Prix in Roodepoort, where most of the track events were won by the foreign legion of stars.

Amantle Montsho of Botswana and Welshman Dai Greene, both 2011 world champions, won the women’s 400m and men’s 400m hurdles respectively.

And Kenyan George Manangoi unleashed a lethal kick as he swept past more-fancied Ronald Musugala of Uganda to win the men’s 1500m in 3min 40.62sec.

But South Africa, right now, is about the sprinters, and Jobodwana showed his form is coming back fast.

He practically ran the last 30 or so metres sideways as he eyeballed young Clarence Munyai, his nearest rival, before crossing the line first in 20.13sec.

Although considerably slower than his 19.87 personal best, that was still his sixth fastest time, and if he hadn’t been toying with Munyai, he probably would have gone 20-low.

Isaac Makwala of Botswana ended fifth in 20.89, but that was understandable after winning the 400m in 45.03 about 30 minutes earlier.

The night belonged Jobodwana, the talented sprinter who has spent the past two seasons on the sidelines because of injury, and then confidence.

Even so, Jobodwana felt he could still go faster. “It’s my first really competitive 200m of the season and I think my bend could have been a little bit better, but with the time I really can’t complain about what I did today.”