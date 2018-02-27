Anaso Jobodwana finally received his call-up papers for the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast‚ Australia‚ from April 4-15‚ being added on for the men’s 4x100m relay.

The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) on Monday night announced the last members of Team SA.

Jobodwana‚ Clarence Munyai‚ Henricho Bruintjies and Emile Erasmus were named in the relay team‚ although Erasmus recently withdrew from the SA team for the world indoor championships in Birmingham‚ which starts on Thursday‚ because of injury.

A Sascoc official previously said that relay runners would be allowed to compete in individual events as long as they weren’t keeping out an athlete who had qualified for that event.

That means Jobodwana should be permitted to compete in the 200m‚ along with Munyai‚ while Bruintjies and Erasmus could join Akani Simbine in the 100m.

Stephen Mokoka (10000m)‚ Jaco Engelbrecht (shot put) and Tshepang Makhete (hammer throw) were also named‚ pushing the athletics contingent to 20.

Three gymnasts were included in the team. Naveen Daries will compete in artistic while Grace Legote and Chris-Marie van Wyk will do rhythmic.

The men’s rugby sevens team was also named‚ along with the reserve for the women’s team and officials.

Athletics:

Anaso Jobodwana‚ Clarence Munyai‚ Henricho Bruintjies‚ Emile Erasmus (all men’s 4x100m relay‚ Stephen Mokoka (10‚000m)‚ Jaco Engelbrecht (shot put)‚ Tshepang Makhete (hammer throw)

Gymnastics:

Naveen Daries (artistic)‚ Grace Legote and Chris-Marie van Wyk (both rhythmic)

Rugby Sevens (men):

Tim Agaba‚ Philip Snyman‚ Dylan Sage‚ Kwagga Smith‚ Werner Kok‚ Kyle Brown‚ Branco du Preez‚ Rosko Specman‚ Justin Geduld‚ Cecil Afrika‚ Seabelo Senatla‚ Adriaan Nel‚ Siviwe Soyizwapi (travelling reserve).

Rugby Sevens (women):

Reserve: Aseza Hele

TEAM OFFICIALS FOR TEAM SA:

Aquatics Team manager: Nonkululeko Mngadi

Head coach: Graham Hill

Coaches: Andrea di Nino‚ Rocco Meiring‚ Cedric Finch

Manager/coach (para-swimming): Theo Vorster, Coach (diving)‚ William Sherritt Athletics Team manager: Peter Lourens; Coach (throws): Terseus Liebenberg‚ Coach (jumps); Reneilwe Aphane‚ Coach (middle distance); Samuel Sepeng; Coach (sprints/hurdles): Seef le Roux Badminton Coach/manager: Stewart Carson Boxing Coach: Mladeli Mngqhibisa; Coach/manager: Johannes Britz Cycling Manager/coach: Elrick Kulsen; Coach (road): Bosseau Boshoff; Coach (track): Annerine Wenhold; Coach (MTB): Erica Groenewald; Mechanic (Road/MTB): Jean-Pierre Jacobs; Mechanic (track): Pieter Jansen Gymnastics Manager/coach (artistic): Ilse Laing‚ coach (rhythmic); Tatiana Lavrentchouk-Vizer Hockey (men) Head coach: Mark Hopkins; Assistant coach: Cheslyn Gie; Video analyst: Nkuliso Zondi; Team manager: Marthinus van Staden Hockey (women) Head coach: Sheldon Rostron; Assistant coach: Kurt Cerfontyne; Video analyst: Wayne Hendricks; Team manager: Maryke Eloff Lawn bowls Manager/coach: Jessica Henderson; Directors (para): Annatjie van Rooyen‚ Graham Ward; Coach (men): Martinus Fraser; Coach (para-lawn bowls): Geoffrey Newcombe Netball Team manager: Nisha Rupnarain; Coaches: Norma Plummer‚ Nicole Cusack; Video analyst: Christy Mullender; Coaching intern (CGF): Dumisani Chauke Rugby Sevens (men) Coach: Neil Powell; Assistant coach: Renred Dazel; Team manager: Ashley Evert Rugby Sevens (women) Coach: Paul Delport; Team manager: Michelle English; Conditioning coach: John Meintjies Shooting Coach/manager: Bernard de Beer Triathlon Coach: Lindsey Parry; Team manager: Kate Roberts Weightlifting Coach/manager: Stephen Cupido Wrestling Coach/Manager: Nico Coetzee; Coaching intern (CFG): Mpho Madi Para-athletics Manager: Jan Wahl; Coach (throwing/field): Daniel Damon; Coach (track): Suzanne Ferreira Para-powerlifting Coach: Andrew Ludik Para-table tennis Coach/manager: Anver Lyners Medical team Chief medical doctor: Paul Maphoto; Doctors: Thulani Ngwenya‚ Tshegofatso Gaetsewe‚ Carolette Cloete‚ Crosby Mulungwa; Chief physiotherapist: Bafana Sihlali; Physiotherapists: Rannoa (Dan) Ntseke‚ Sergant Motha‚ Hugh Everson‚ Khuliso Netshivhangani‚ Corrine Sheppard‚ Danielle Munezero‚ Tarina van der Stockt‚ Ugendrie Govender‚ Narayani Pillay.