Football fans around the country have reacted with overwhelming excitement to the news that popular sportscaster Robert Marawa is returning to the airwaves to join Radio 2000 next month.

TimesLIVE revealed on Friday that Marawa is set to join Radio 2000 as the host of a new two-hour sports show between 5pm and 7pm on weekdays that will take the fight to his former employers Metro FM.

Marawa is to be part of a new‚ strong lineup to be revealed by Radio 2000 that includes popular DJ Glen Lewis taking over the afternoon drive slot with Andile Ncube‚ who is hosting the current sport show between 6pm and 7pm‚ to be offered a position as a sports newsreader.

Marawa and Metro FM had a bitter split last year over a disagreement about the suspension of his trusted producer Beverley Maphangwa.