Twitter greets news of Rob Marawa's return to radio with delight
Football fans around the country have reacted with overwhelming excitement to the news that popular sportscaster Robert Marawa is returning to the airwaves to join Radio 2000 next month.
TimesLIVE revealed on Friday that Marawa is set to join Radio 2000 as the host of a new two-hour sports show between 5pm and 7pm on weekdays that will take the fight to his former employers Metro FM.
Marawa is to be part of a new‚ strong lineup to be revealed by Radio 2000 that includes popular DJ Glen Lewis taking over the afternoon drive slot with Andile Ncube‚ who is hosting the current sport show between 6pm and 7pm‚ to be offered a position as a sports newsreader.
Marawa and Metro FM had a bitter split last year over a disagreement about the suspension of his trusted producer Beverley Maphangwa.
If Marawa is back, then I'm also back as a listener..I was one of the people that switched off after he left. .numbers don't lie, Robert had a huge number of listener's.dankie seyabonga...ahoiiiii pic.twitter.com/C7Wgxwe837— thabo (@thabo45) March 10, 2018
Bye bye Metro fm sport show hellow Radio 2000 sport show 5pm till 7pm . In Robert Marawa atleast we've someone who bleed sport unlike the clowner called Udo Carelse— official Fortune (@fortunenational) March 10, 2018
I'm very ..very excited new show for Bra Rob Robert Marawa. OK this show I'm name it "Sports with Mr Marawa,or Mahluphuthu sports on Radio 2000— Mzolisi Dingilizwe (@MDingilizwe) March 9, 2018
R. I .P METRO FM we all moving to radio 2000 just ice glenzito marawa! !👍radio 2000👎metro fm— Lazee (@lazee16) March 9, 2018
Thomas Mlambo will never compete with Robert Marawa on Radio. Metro FM must consider closing their sports show.— Mulalo 🕊 Rashaka (@Mbikisha) March 9, 2018