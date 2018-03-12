Rotary marshall dies‚ 3rd fatality at this year's Cape Town Cycle Tour

Three families are in mourning after the 2018 Cape Town Cycle Tour.

Race organisers on Monday advised that one of its Rotary marshalls passed away in hospital late yesterday afternoon.

One cyclist succumbed to his wounds at the scene of a pile-up with other cyclists at the base of Wynberg Hill‚ while another is suspected to have experienced a heart attack going up the hill at Smitswinkel Bay.

The marshall was stationed on an S-bend after the Llundudno turnoff.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear and we are currently investigating the incident in conjunction with the South African Police Services‚" race organisers said in a statement.

Race director David Bellairs extended his condolences to the families.

"Our Rotary marshalls have always been integral to the successful running of the Cape Town Cycle Tour. Most of them work alongside us year after year in a voluntary capacity. They are part of the Cycle Tour family‚ as are our riders‚ and we are deeply saddened by this news."

". . . I want to assure everyone that all measures are taken to ensure participants’ and marshalls’ safety on the route. In my 28 years working on the Cycle Tour‚ there have been only two trauma related deaths on the day of Cycle Tour. Our hearts and prayers are with the families at this very sad time. We have extended our most sincere condolences."

No further details were provided and their names have been withheld.