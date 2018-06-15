ASICS runners probed over Two Oceans ‘race-number switch’

OMTOM general manager Carol Vosloo said it appeared that Mohokare running in Alward’s number and timing chip was “illegal” and both runners would be notified of the transgression and given 14 days to respond.

“We take this transgression very seriously,” said Vosloo. “There is a significant safety risk to running with someone else’s number as it may affect the care that individuals receive in case of emergency.

“The fact that this runner ran with another’s race number and timing chip shows that this is not a mistake.”

Vosloo ruled out the possibility of an accidental mix-up, explaining that runners had to show proof of identity when collecting their race numbers.

Each race number has the runner’s first name printed on it, and in every photo of Mohokare, the name on her bib — presumably reading Reegan — is obscured.

Vosloo said if Alward and Mohokare were found guilty, the result would be disqualified and both runners would be banned from Two Oceans for two years. The disciplinary outcome would also be reported to Western Province Athletics.

ASICS South Africa’s Shannon Mandel said they were not aware of the apparent swop and were investigating the incident.

Alward, a mechanical engineering student at the University of Pretoria, could not be reached for comment and did not respond to SMS requests asking for her version of events.

It appears that she didn’t run the 2018 Two Oceans, and that Mohokare wasn’t registered to run.