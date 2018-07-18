Sport

The sad tale of an SA tennis champ who had to do it all alone

18 July 2018 - 08:04 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Kgothatso Montjane of South Africa in action in the women's final during day 4 of the Wheelchair Tennis Joburg Open at the Arthur Ashe Tennis Centre on July 05 2017
Kgothatso Montjane of South Africa in action in the women's final during day 4 of the Wheelchair Tennis Joburg Open at the Arthur Ashe Tennis Centre on July 05 2017
Image: Reg Caldecott/Gallo Images

Seasoned wheelchair tennis player Kgothatso Montjane not only achieved the notable milestone of reaching the Wimbledon semifinals, but did so while travelling on her own and without a coach.

This revelation on Facebook and a subsequent radio interview elicited a visceral public response towards Wheelchair Tennis South Africa (WTSA).

The organisation’s national public relations manager Anthony Moruthane told Times Select a severe lack of funds forced their hand and Montjane travelling alone was not an act of malice.

According to Moruthane, they have been staring down the financial barrel since they lost their Airports Company South Africa sponsorship 18 months ago.

Most read

  1. Frustrated Ajax unsure whether they are an Absa Premiership or NFD team Soccer
  2. Meet the SA boxer who enjoys being chased by vicious dogs in his spare time Sport
  3. The sad tale of an SA tennis champ who had to do it all alone Sport
  4. Tiger Woods feared British Open visits were a thing of the past Sport
  5. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport

Latest Videos

Inside the Pretoria plane crash: Passenger films final moments
ICYMI: Nelson Mandela annual lecture in 90 seconds
X