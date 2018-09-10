Sport

Queens! Seven snaps of Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka

10 September 2018 - 08:15 By Jessica Levitt
Serena Williams comforts Naomi Osaka during the trophy ceremony at the US Open women's final.
Image: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

While the debate over Serena Williams's behaviour during the women's final of the US Open continues, touching images of the tennis star and Naomi Osaka have flooded the net.

Williams was fined $17,000 for code violations during the game. She was given a code violation for coaching, a penalty point for racquet abuse and a game penalty for calling umpire Carlos Ramos a "liar and a thief" after he handed down the coaching code violation.

Osaka won the final but her victory was overshadowed by the on-court drama and booing of officials during the trophy ceremony.

Williams, however, asked the crowd to stop booing and give Osaka her moment. Here are 7 images of the two women on the day of the final. 

Serena congratulates Naomi after the game

Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY SPORTS
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Serena Williams comforts Naomi Osaka during the trophy ceremony

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

And here are two more pictures of Osaka with the trophy the day after the game.

REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Serena Williams has been fined $17,000 for the code violations she received during the US. Open final, the United States Tennis Association said on September 9 2018.

