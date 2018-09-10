Queens! Seven snaps of Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka

While the debate over Serena Williams's behaviour during the women's final of the US Open continues, touching images of the tennis star and Naomi Osaka have flooded the net.

Williams was fined $17,000 for code violations during the game. She was given a code violation for coaching, a penalty point for racquet abuse and a game penalty for calling umpire Carlos Ramos a "liar and a thief" after he handed down the coaching code violation.

Osaka won the final but her victory was overshadowed by the on-court drama and booing of officials during the trophy ceremony.

Williams, however, asked the crowd to stop booing and give Osaka her moment. Here are 7 images of the two women on the day of the final.

Serena congratulates Naomi after the game