Despite losing in the quarterfinals of the ATP 1000 event in Shanghai‚ South Africa’s Kevin Anderson is still on track to qualify for the World Tour finals in London next month.

The prestigious season-finale at the O2 Arena includes to top eight ranked singles players and top-eight doubles teams after the Paris Masters‚ which ends on November 4.

The ATP World Tour Finals takes place on November 11-18‚ and Anderson is close to securing his place in the elite tournament for the first time after a superb year.

Anderson is currently ranked No 7 in the Race to London after losing in the quarterfinals to eventual Shanghai winner Novak Djokovic last Friday.

It has been a great comeback year for Djokovic‚ who defeated Anderson in the Wimbledon final and also won the US Open, and is now ranked No 2 in the world.

Anderson’s world ranking peaked at No 5 in July but has slipped back in recent weeks with German Alexander Zverev moving back into the top five.

Currently‚ Rafael Nadal‚ Djokovic‚ Juan Martin del Potro‚ Roger Federer and Zverev have already qualified for London. Regarding the other three places available‚ Marin Cilic and Anderson are one step away from qualifying.