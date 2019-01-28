From Osaka's win to Pirates loss: Top sports stories from the weekend

The past weekend was an eventful one in sports.

From Naomi Osaka’s win at the Australian Open to Orlando Pirates’ loss to Black Leopards, here are five stories that caught people’s attention.

Kaizer Chiefs and Tornado FC

Kaizer Chiefs had a narrow 1-0 win against Tornado FC in a Nedbank Cup match at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, near East London, on Sunday.