From Osaka's win to Pirates loss: Top sports stories from the weekend

28 January 2019 - 15:39 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Kaizer Chiefs beat Tornado FC 1-0 at the weekend, while Orlando Pirates lost 5-4 to Black Leopards and Cape Town City beat SuperSport United 2-0.

The past weekend was an eventful one in sports. 

From Naomi Osaka’s win at the Australian Open to Orlando Pirates’ loss to Black Leopards, here are five stories that caught people’s attention.

Kaizer Chiefs and Tornado FC

Kaizer Chiefs had a narrow 1-0 win against Tornado FC in a Nedbank Cup match at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, near East London, on Sunday. 

Osaka’s win at the Australian Open

Naomi Osaka claimed her second Grand Slam title at the Australian Open on Saturday, when she beat Petra Kvitova.

She lost the first set 5-3, but went on to claim victory.  

Osaka, who beat Serena Williams at the US Open in September 2018, is the first Asian player to claim the world number one spot.

Orlando Pirates and Black Leopards

Orlando Pirates missed a chance to walk away victorious by just one goal. Pirates played Black Leopards at Thohoyandou Stadium in Limpopo on Saturday.

The team’s Justin Shonga had them in the lead until Leopards’ Mwape Musonda caught up to them seven minutes later. 

Pirates lost by 5-4.

Cape Town City and SuperSport United 

Supersport United disappointed fans again when they lost 2-0to Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday. 

This is the team’s fourth loss this season.

Thato Mokeke scored the goal that saw City win against his former team. 

In the MTN8 final in September 2018, SuperSport lost to City on penalties.

SuperSport United aiming for more wins

SuperSport United midfielder Dean Furman is on a mission to get his team back on a winning streak after they lost to Benny McCarthy’s Cape Town City on Saturday.

“City probably didn’t deserve a point and I was watching from the side. That one [defeat] probably hurt the most and I went down to the lads in the dressing afterwards and I could feel their pain.

“So that one is very fresh in the memory.”

