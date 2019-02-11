Sport

From the jaws of a croc: attack survivor finishes Midmar Mile

11 February 2019 - 06:15 By Matthew Savides
Fellow swimmers help Peter Knottenbelt at the finish of the Midmar Mile on Saturday.
Image: Jackie Clausen

When Peter Knottenbelt crossed the finish line at the Midmar Mile nearly 53 minutes after he started, it was the culmination of a journey that started, in earnest, more than a year before.

On January 6 2018 he was in the Olifants River with his granddaughter when his life changed forever: the recently-retired former University of Johannesburg mining department lecturer stood on the back of a crocodile.

Read the full story on Times Select.

