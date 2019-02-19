How Caster Semenya is holding her head up amid mammoth IAAF battle
Olympic gold medalist Caster Semenya is keeping a positive outlook as she continues to fight her battle with the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF).
Semenya is currently in Lausanne, Switzerland, to challenge the IAAF at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Semenya has been receiving floods of support from South Africans and the runner has taken to social media posting inspirational and motivational quotes.
The IAAF wants Semenya to lower her testosterone levels in order to compete as a female in international events.
The IAAF on Monday said in a statement that athletes who "have testes and testosterone levels in the male range" must drop their testosterone levels to the female range if they want to compete as elite female athletes.
In 2018, the IAAF ruled that athletes that are not biologically female but have "differences of sexual development" with very high levels of testosterone must take a medical pill to naturally lower their testosterone to levels of females.