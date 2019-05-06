Mzansi pokes fun at 'sore loser' Lynsey Sharp as Caster Semenya blitzes past
An act of defiance? An illustration of power? A show of dominance? Or just Caster? Call it what you will, but when Caster Semenya raced to victory in the 800m at the IAAF Diamond League event in Doha on Friday, she gave the world the feels.
As much as Mzansi celebrated her victory, it was the comments by British runner and competitor Lynsey Sharp which also got attention.
Sharp has been vocal in her criticism on Semenya before and after finishing 9th at this event. She said she had been receiving death threats.
"By no means am I over the moon about this. I've had death threats. I've had threats against my family, and that's not a position I want to be in. It's really unfortunate the way it's played out. I've known Caster since 2008, it's something I've been familiar with over the past 11 years."
The outrage stems from previous comments made by Sharp after Semenya was allowed to compete in the 800m without taking medication to lower her testosterone.
Never ready to miss an opportunity, Mzansi poked fun at the runner.
Lynsey Sharp is many things, but "Caster Semenya's *rival" is not one of them… https://t.co/OaJsojvRCE— Ottilia Anna MaSibanda (@MaS1banda) May 4, 2019
Let's get it straight #LynseySharp did not lose to Cater, she lost to the athlete who came 8th. Caster was already on her way out of the stadium when number 8,9,10 and 11 crossed the finish line.— Vathiswa (@Vathiswar) May 4, 2019
Not even a Huawei P30 could capture how far #LynseySharp was from @caster800m— Donovan Goliath (@DonovanGoliath) May 4, 2019
Caster is already boarding her flight back home. Apparently Lynsey Sharp is still finishing the race. https://t.co/xvQhh0ujYS— Vannie Kaap (@_vanniekaap) May 3, 2019
The year is 2021. #LynseySharp cries after finishing in 6th place for the umpteenth time. #IAAF decides that melanin gives black athletes an unfair advantage.— Phuzu Hennesy (@onek1nd) May 4, 2019
I think the biggest difference between @caster800m and #LynseySharp is that one is a true sports woman, a lady, a great yet humble athlete, a role model and a champion and the other is Lynsey Sharp.— Wayne Brink (@waynebrink73) May 4, 2019