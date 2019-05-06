Five big names that have backed Caster Semenya
Surprise and global condemnation were aired after the Court of Arbitration for Sports ruled in support of an IAAF rule which will see athletes with differences in sexual development (DSD) forced to take medication to artificially lower their testosterone levels.
Big names continue to voice their support of South African star athlete Caster Semenya.
Semenya lost the court challenge where she sought leave to appeal the IAAF's new rules for middle-distance female runners. She has 30 days to appeal the decision.
The decision has been called discriminatory and sexist, with Semenya herself saying she has always been "targeted".
Here are just a few names who have voiced their support for the athlete:
The United Nations Human Rights Council
MEDIA STATEMENT 21 March 2019— DIRCO South Africa (@DIRCO_ZA) March 21, 2019
UNITED NATIONS HUMAN RIGHTS COUNCIL ADOPTS RESOLUTION TO SUPPORT CASTER SEMENYA
Geneva, UNHRC,
The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) today adopted... https://t.co/rzZK6fI19V
Thuli Madonsela
Dear @caster800m, “keep your face towards the sun and the shadows will fall behind you” and know that as you appeal the unfair decision of the IAAF you stand with millions pic.twitter.com/5110z9IR6U— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) May 2, 2019
Anaso Jobodwana
the IAAF is an incompetent organisation that has gone on a useless, degrading witch-hunt instead of dealing with the real problems of the sport and I do hope this comes back to bite them in the a**— Anaso Jobodwana (@_ambitious_jay) May 1, 2019
SA government
[Statement] Minister of @SPORTandREC_RSA Ms. Tokozile Xasa on the outcome of the Court of Arbitration for Sport case on matter involving, Ms. #CasterSemenya, Athletics South Africa and the International Association of Athletics Federations’ #IAAF #WeAreCasterSemenya pic.twitter.com/yJP74Ndxfs— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) May 1, 2019
Minister Xasa: Naturally we are disappointed with the judgement, however we have directed ASA to request a copy of the full judgement. We will study the judgement, consider it and determine a way-forward. #IAAF #WeAreCasterSemenya— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) May 1, 2019
Minister Xasa thanks SAns for supporting #CasterSemenya across race, gender & class divisions. She has also thanked various sectors including human rights bodies, media, medical science fraternity, sport bodies & sport personalities, the international bodies. #WeAreCasterSemenya pic.twitter.com/ChEMSQmpfX— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) May 1, 2019
Minister Xasa: The kind of support that Ms. #CasterSemenya received amongst South Africans was heartwarming it was a true South African spirit of Ubuntu. #WeAreCasterSemenya pic.twitter.com/dlriYlYEYZ— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) May 1, 2019
Itu Khune
@caster800m You rose against all odds 🙌🏼 ,One of the greatest songs ever written about any sportsman/woman in our Country .We #Salute and Celebrate you each and everyday 🇿🇦🇿🇦 @mzwakhembuli and @dr_rebeccamalope 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/xbPfRFIYSb— IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) May 1, 2019