Five big names that have backed Caster Semenya

06 May 2019 - 07:30 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Caster Semenya has received support after the controversial IAAF ruling.
Image: Lukas Schulze/Getty Images for IAAF

Surprise and global condemnation were aired after the Court of Arbitration for Sports ruled in support of an IAAF rule which will see athletes with differences in sexual development (DSD) forced to take medication to artificially lower their testosterone levels. 

Big names continue to voice their support of South African star athlete Caster Semenya. 

Semenya lost the court challenge where she sought leave to appeal the IAAF's new rules for middle-distance female runners. She has 30 days to appeal the decision.

The decision has been called discriminatory and sexist, with Semenya herself saying she has always been "targeted".

Here are just a few names who have voiced their support for the athlete:

The United Nations Human Rights Council

Thuli Madonsela

Anaso Jobodwana

SA government

Itu Khune

