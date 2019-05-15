Course familiarity could give Tiger Woods edge in upcoming majors

Sport

US President Donald Trump presents champion golfer Tiger Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 6, 2019.
Tiger Woods should be a contender at this week's PGA Championship and June's US Open as he chases Jack Nicklaus's record haul of major titles because of his familiarity with the venues, longtime associate Greg McLaughlin has told Reuters.

Woods stunned the sports world by winning the Masters at Augusta National last month to end an 11-year major drought and claim his 15th major title, moving within three victories of Nicklaus's long-standing record.

The American will tee off in competition for the first time since his Masters triumph on Thursday at the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, where he won the 2002 US Open.

With this year's edition of the US Open back at Pebble Beach in California, where Woods won the title by a record 15 strokes in 2000, McLaughlin believes the 43-year-old will have a distinct advantage at the second and third majors of the year.

"Familiarity with courses is key for him," McLaughlin, who spent 14 years as chief executive of the Tiger Woods Foundation and now runs the World Golf Foundation, said in a recent interview.

"That's how he wins at Firestone six times, he wins Bay Hill six times. There's the term horses for courses and it's true," he said.

"So I would assume he'll be in contention certainly in the next two majors."

Another long-standing record on the horizon is Sam Snead's 82 PGA Tour wins -- a mark Woods now needs just one more title to match.

"I think he's particularly focused on Snead's record, which is a milestone in anyone's career," said McLaughlin, who also manages the World Golf Hall of Fame.

"That record I fully believe he will achieve. That's important to him as well because it shows a long career of success across several eras of golf.

"So I'm saying Snead's record for sure, and quite possibly Jack's record if he can remain healthy and he seems to be doing well with his health."

Although recovering his health was key to Woods's success after four back surgeries, McLaughlin felt it was just as important he was in a good space emotionally.

"He seems to be in a great place and I think he feeds off of the support of the crowds and the sponsors and he seems very happy in his life," he added.

Despite the abundance of talent in the professional game, McLaughlin said Woods, who he first met when he was a 13-year-old kid from Southern California, was a one of a kind.

"We will never see anything like that again in our lifetimes," he said.

"You are not going to see a dominating person with that much influence on the game." 

