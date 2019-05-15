Course familiarity could give Tiger Woods edge in upcoming majors

Tiger Woods should be a contender at this week's PGA Championship and June's US Open as he chases Jack Nicklaus's record haul of major titles because of his familiarity with the venues, longtime associate Greg McLaughlin has told Reuters.

Woods stunned the sports world by winning the Masters at Augusta National last month to end an 11-year major drought and claim his 15th major title, moving within three victories of Nicklaus's long-standing record.

The American will tee off in competition for the first time since his Masters triumph on Thursday at the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, where he won the 2002 US Open.

With this year's edition of the US Open back at Pebble Beach in California, where Woods won the title by a record 15 strokes in 2000, McLaughlin believes the 43-year-old will have a distinct advantage at the second and third majors of the year.