SA long-jump star Luvo Manyonga is set to face his nemesis‚ Juan Miguel Echevarria of Cuba‚ for the first time this season at the next Diamond League meet in Stockholm next week.

The line-up on the organiser’s website shows that Manyonga’s compatriot Ruswahl Samaai‚ Olympic champion Jeff Henderson of the US and Jamaica’s rising star Tajay Gayle will be in action on May 30 too.

Henderson is the top jumper for 2019 so far on 8.38m‚ ahead of Manyonga (8.35) and Gayle (8.30).

Echevarria's 8.92 from March didn't count because of an illegal tail wind.

But if last season’s performances are anything to go by‚ the contest for top honours will be between Manyonga and Echevarria.