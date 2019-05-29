Sport

Four cute moments from young golf sensation 'Sim Tiger'

29 May 2019 - 06:33 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Simthandile 'Sim Tiger' Tshabalala during an interview.
Simthandile 'Sim Tiger' Tshabalala during an interview.
Image: Twitter/Sim Tiger

As the 15th best golfer in the world in his age category, seven-year-old golfer Simthandile "Sim Tiger" Tshabalala has been Mzansi's fave since his father, Bonginkosi Tshabalala, took to Twitter early last month to plead for the approval of their visas, which would see his son compete in Australia.

Since then, Simthandile has had a Twitter account that he uses to keep his followers updated about his golfing exploits in and out of the country. 

Among his more than 4,000 followers are radio personalities Robert Marawa, Azania Mosaka and Poppy Ntshongwana.

Proudly flying the SA flag everywhere from Australia to Scotland, here are four of his most heart-warming posts.

Feeling good in Australia

Proudly South African in Scotland 

The league of champions 

The gracious winner

READ MORE:

Robert Marawa receives major support after being sacked by SuperSport

Thousands of Robert Marawa followers and sports lovers have expressed their support for the sportscaster after he was sacked by SuperSport.
Sport
1 week ago

Lions get it wrong trying to do the right thing in welcoming Ntshongwana

The Lions struck a blow for gender equality on Monday by naming a woman as the Wanderers’ new public address announcer.
Sport
1 month ago

Sjoe! Young soul touches hearts with his 26,000-plus shoe giveaway

He is just an 11-year-old boy who wants to make a difference and spread love in areas where it is needed most.
News
5 months ago

Most read

  1. TS Galaxy player dies in car accident Soccer
  2. Tributes pour in for TS Galaxy's 'fallen soldier' Thembinkosi Mbamba Soccer
  3. Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe speaks his mind on players and money Soccer
  4. Sundowns' 'Invisible man' has seen it all and says Pitso is the best Sport
  5. Dream comes true for new Baroka striker Soccer

Latest Videos

It's official: David Mabuza is sworn in as MP
'You white people, you make me sick' - licensing dept official tells client
X