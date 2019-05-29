Four cute moments from young golf sensation 'Sim Tiger'

As the 15th best golfer in the world in his age category, seven-year-old golfer Simthandile "Sim Tiger" Tshabalala has been Mzansi's fave since his father, Bonginkosi Tshabalala, took to Twitter early last month to plead for the approval of their visas, which would see his son compete in Australia.

Since then, Simthandile has had a Twitter account that he uses to keep his followers updated about his golfing exploits in and out of the country.

Among his more than 4,000 followers are radio personalities Robert Marawa, Azania Mosaka and Poppy Ntshongwana.

Proudly flying the SA flag everywhere from Australia to Scotland, here are four of his most heart-warming posts.

Feeling good in Australia