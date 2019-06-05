AfriForum have threatened to take Netball SA (NSA) to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne if they don’t abolish racial quotas when selecting the Gauteng U12 to U18 schools teams.

AfriForum chief executive Kallie Kriel said they have obtained the score sheets of the selectors and they show that 56 white schoolgirls were excluded from provincial teams based on their race.

“These score sheets prove that 56 white girls‚ who should have been selected to the teams on merit according to the selectors’ assessments‚ were‚however‚ excluded from the teams because of their race‚” he said.

“AfriForum has already submitted written official complaints to Netball SA‚ South African Schools Netball (SASN) and Gauteng Schools Netball (GSN) on behalf of the parents of twelve of the prejudiced girls.

“These complaints demand‚ among others‚ that racial quotas be abolished and that the prejudiced girls should receive written confirmation from GSN that they should indeed have been selected to the teams based on merit.”

Kriel added that they have given NSA fourteen days from Monday to respond or face the consequences of being reported to the International Netball Federation (INF).

“AfriForum and the parents indicated in their complaints to the above netball institutions that‚ if their demands are not met within 14 days‚ an official complaint against NSA of racial discrimination would be submitted to the International Netball Federation (INF).

“If necessary‚ the case will also be taken to the international Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).