Sport

Comrades women's winner Gerda Steyn's six most inspirational Insta posts

11 June 2019 - 05:30 By Cebelihle Bhengu
In 2017 Gerda Steyn finished third at Comrades (pictured) and last year she came second.
Image: Gerda Steyn via Facebook

The 2019 Comrades Marathon winner in the women's category Gerda Steyn remains dominant in news headlines and conversations on social media platforms as scores of people congratulate her and express admiration for her resilience, which saw her not just win the race but shatter  the record for the up run in the process.   

The 29-year old became the first-ever woman to complete the race in under six hours, with a recorded time of of 5:58:53. 

Her Instagram account tells us all there is to know about her journey to becoming the Comrades winner and the amount of work she's been putting in. 

Here are just six of her most inspirational posts:

After hard work and preparation comes race day

Conquering the nerves

'We will triumph'

Believe in yourself 

Hard work pays off

Running clean

View this post on Instagram

A slightly different post today, however I think it’s important to talk about Doping and the fight to keep cheats out of our awesome sport! 🏃🏼‍♀️ Like many athletes out there, my whereabouts are known to the Anti Doping Authorities 365 days a year. I have to keep my calendar updated with travel plans and make sure that I am home during my testing hour ⏰ And to be honest I do this with pleasure!! The naivety in me wishes that the entire system wasn’t even necessary but the reality is that cheats are all around us. I believe that as an athlete you always have a responsibility especially to young athletes, to RUN CLEAN and #saynotodoping !! Thanks to the South African Anti Doping Authority (SAIDS) and French Anti Doping Control (AFLD) working together to keep our sport clean! #runclean #runninglife

A post shared by Gerda Steyn (@gerdarun) on

