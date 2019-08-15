Bullies can’t stop Caster – not even IAAF ones
15 August 2019 - 07:00
Caster Semenya had to start fielding questions over her gender when she was in school, playing football with the boys.
One day she had had enough – and walked naked into the boys’ changing room, she told a conference in Joburg.
