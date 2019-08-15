World

Stephen King trolls Donald Trump's new border wall claims

15 August 2019 - 06:53 By Unathi Nkanjeni
US President Donald Trump.
Image: REUTERS/Leah Millis. File Photo

It took one comment from horror author Stephen King to smash claims made by the White House that a border wall was being built.

The White House claimed, in a tweet, that construction on the border wall between the US and Mexico was finally under way.

King trolled US President Donald Trump with a reminder of his campaign promise, posing a question.

From the start of his presidential campaign, Trump has promoted the construction of a border wall between the US and Mexico and has repeatedly claimed that Mexico would pay for it.

Not only is that not the case, but the footage posted on Twitter, according to the Los Angeles Times, suggests that this is replacement fencing as opposed to a new wall.

Added to that, HuffPost reported there is a chance that Trump could redirect funds intended for the military towards the wall as per a recent Supreme Court ruling, but that would be from US taxpayers' money and not from Mexico.

King's reminder to the president prompted some reactions. Here is a sample of them:

