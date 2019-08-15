Who are the highest earners in SA boxing? We reveal the money men

Who are the highest earners in South African boxing?

Who are the boxers who continue to rake in the big money every year to such an extent that they make their bank managers weak in the knees as soon as they walk into the bank.

We reveal the list below and some of the names are surprising.

1) Kevin "KO Kid" Lerena is the undisputed money man in SA and continues to laugh all the way to the bank after putting his money where his mouth is.

The 27-year-old left- handed IBO cruiserweight champion fights four times a year and is getting paid nothing less than R500,000 per fight.

He is promoted by Golden Gloves of Rodney Berman who stages his fights at Emperors Palace.

The former SA‚ WBF Africa‚ WBC Youth and WBA Pan African champion has big four sponsors who also pay him a handsome monthly salary.