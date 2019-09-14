Bulgaria take the fight to SA in Davis Cup

Bulgarian No 1 Dimitar Kuzmanov kept the visitors in the Davis Cup tie after beating South Africa No 2 Ruan Roelofse in the second match on day one in Cape Town to level the rubber at 1-1.

Kuzmanov, the No 324 in the world, won 7-5 7-5 to set up an intriguing day two after SA no 1 Lloyd Harris beat Alexandar Lazarov 6-4 6-7 (3) 6-3 in the opening match of the day.

Harris battled in two hours 36 minutes to subdue Lazarov, who found a way to neutralise Harris’ superior power with his deft touch, at the Kelvin Grove club.

Lazarov broke the big-serving Harris twice early in the second set but also dropped his own serve twice as the set headed to an inevitable tie break amidst some erratic line-calling that had Bulgarian captain Todor Enev remonstrating with chair umpire Jan Blom.

The young Bulgarian’s tactic of hitting slice backhands and regular drop shots had the 1.96m tall Harris scurrying at times.

“Keeping Harris low was part of my gameplan,” Lazarov said. “My slice backhand is my favourite shot so I tried to keep the ball low because he is a big guy.

“The drop shots also worked because the surface is slower than I expected.”

Harris, who appeared to be physically struggling at one stage, said he was feeling in good shape and admitted that Lazarov, ranked 521 to his 113, made it difficult at times.

“Yes, he used a lot of drops and slices to keep the ball low, which was smart of him,’ Harris said.