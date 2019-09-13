Lloyd Harris draws first blood for SA in Davis Cup tie

There are 400 ranking places between South Africa’s Lloyd Harris and Bulgaria’s Aleksandar Lazarov‚ but in their opening Davis Cup tie in Cape Town on Friday there were only a few points in it.

Harris prevailed 6-4‚ 6-7 (3) and 6-3 in a little over two-and-a-half hours to give SA a crucial 1-0 lead in the Euro/Africa Group II tie at Kelvin Grove in Newlands.

The 22-year-old Harris (ranked 113 in ATP singles) started quickly and raced into a 5-1 first set lead before Lazarov (ranked 527) clawed his way into the match.

“I was really nervous in the beginning because I know he likes this surface and I usually play on clay‚” Lazarov said.

“It took a while to get used to his flat balls. He took the ball early and hit a lot of winners but I could see he was also nervous because of playing in front of his home crowd.