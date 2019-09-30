Akani Simbine after Doha loss -'Next year we come back stronger and faster'
South African sprinting champion Akani Simbine may have missed the opportunity to win the country's first men's 100m medal at the IAAF's World Championships, but he is hopeful the year 2020 has bigger and better things in store.
According to the IAAF, Simbine finished fourth, clocking 9.93 just after Canada's Andre De Grasse, who secured a bronze medal in 9.90.
Taking to Twitter on Sunday, a disappointed Simbine said he was grateful for the support and the privilege to represent SA.
Bitter sweet moment but grateful for so much. It’s always an honour to represent South Africa. Thank you for all the support this season and through the championship. Next year we come back stronger and faster! 🇿🇦🙏🏾✨ pic.twitter.com/BY00DmLCTY— Akani Simbine (@AkaniSimbine) September 29, 2019
Americans dominated the race, with Christian Coleman finishing first in 9.76, bagging the gold medal. He was followed by Justin Gatlin, who clocked 9.89 and secured a silver medal.