Sport

Akani Simbine after Doha loss -'Next year we come back stronger and faster'

30 September 2019 - 10:17 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Akani Simbine was a fraction of a second away from securing a medal at the IAAF World Championships.
Akani Simbine was a fraction of a second away from securing a medal at the IAAF World Championships.
Image: Robert Hradil/Gallo Images

South African sprinting champion Akani Simbine may have missed the opportunity to win the country's first men's 100m medal at the IAAF's World Championships, but he is hopeful  the year 2020 has bigger and better things in store.

According to the IAAF, Simbine finished fourth, clocking 9.93 just after Canada's Andre De Grasse, who secured a bronze medal in 9.90.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, a disappointed Simbine said he was grateful for the support and the privilege to represent SA. 

Americans dominated the race, with Christian Coleman finishing first in 9.76, bagging the gold medal. He was followed by Justin Gatlin, who clocked 9.89 and secured a silver medal.

SA medal hopes rest on Akani Simbine hitting the mark at world champs

South Africa’s medal run at the world championships in Doha could begin and end on Saturday.
Sport
1 week ago

Athletics SA names 31 for world champs as it scraps tough selection standards

Athletics SA (ASA) scrapped its own controversial qualifying standards as it named a 31-strong team for the world championships in Doha from next ...
Sport
1 week ago

Simbine‚ Manyonga spearhead SA foursome at Diamond League final

Four South Africans will compete for glory and the $50‚000 winner’s prize at the first Diamond League final in Zurich on Thursday night.
Sport
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane heaps praise on his Champions League record ... Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs go three points clear at the top with win over Baroka Soccer
  3. Gung-ho Thamsanqa Gabuza could follow 'Micho' to trophydom Sport
  4. Springboks put Namibia to the sword Rugby
  5. Ruthless Sundowns storm into Caf Champions League group stages in emphatic style Soccer

Latest Videos

Mzansi reacts to Mmusi Maimane's 'Steinhoff-sponsored car' scandal
Somizi and Mohale's extravagant wedding - Mzansi reacts
X