The running record you didn't hear about this week - and how it could put Durban on the world record fast track

Adding to the belief is that, in 2018, Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei - the Commonwealth Games 10,000m and 5,000m champ who missed this year’s event - ran 27:16, the men’s “all comers record” over 10km in SA.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that world records can be broken in the Durban 10K,” Chepkirui told TimesLIVE in the wake of her win.

A lot would have to come together, she admitted, but it was not out of the realms of possibility.

“We’ll need a windless day, a good group of runners and pacemakers and, hopefully, some additional financial incentives that will drive the pack to work hard without calculations. It would be great to be part of this effort,” she said.

Chepkirui said that she felt good from the get-go on Sunday, knowing from the 1km mark that “sub-31 minutes was possible”. This barrier had never been broken by a woman in SA.

Because of the wind, she had to be more “cautious” as the race went on. But in perfect conditions, when caution can be thrown by the wayside, that record is definitely in sight.

“The Durban10K course is flat and fast, the fields are strong and usually the weather co-operates. I hope to see the Durban10K grow from strength to strength and hope to be back in 2020,” she said.

Add in the inspirational record-breaking feats of her compatriots, and the belief in a record grows even stronger.

“We are witnessing unprecedented breakthroughs in performances,” said Chepkirui. “And I hope our sport will capture more interest in coming years, as this is a beautiful sport and a sport that is a base for many other sporting codes.”

The men’s winner, SA’s Stephen Mokoka - who was delighted at his time of 28:12 - said that breaking records was doable, but it would be a hard task. A lot of stars, both literally and figuratively, would have to line up to make it happen.

“I think everywhere that you run a world record can be broken, but it depends on the kind of field and the quality of the field. To run a world record you need pacemakers. It depends on the kind of athlete that they [race organisers] bring us, and the pacemakers. To run a 26:44 [the current record] is a very difficult thing. Every time that those guys run a world record they have pacemakers.

“I think it’s possible, but it depends on the calibre of the field on the day, if the conditions are good and people are prepared well,” he said.