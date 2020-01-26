Sport

Jabeur hopes to inspire Arab women after reaching Melbourne quarters

"It's not impossible. I made it"

26 January 2020 - 12:09 By Reuters
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates winning her match against China's Qiang Wang.
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates winning her match against China's Qiang Wang.
Image: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Ons Jabeur hopes her success at the Australian Open will inspire other players from her region after the Tunisian became the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final on Sunday.

The 25-year-old dazzled the crowd at Margaret Court Arena with her variety and power, striking 29 winners to defeat China's Wang Qiang 7-6(4) 6-1 in the 77-minute contest.

"(I am) trying to inspire many young generation back home either in Tunisia or the Arabic world, especially in Africa, which is amazing," she said. "It's not impossible. I made it."

Jabeur, who sent former world number one Caroline Wozniacki into retirement in the previous round, described herself as a "100% Tunisian product" having turned down opportunities to train abroad to continue developing her game at home.

"I got a lot of offers to go to college in the US -- wasn't really an option for me," said Jabeur, who is ranked 78th in the world.

"I wanted to really go pro directly. I knew if I play in college, I cannot play professional tournaments.

"We don't have much experience in Tunisia. But hopefully now we can see more and more."

Jabeur and Wang struggled with their serves at the start of the match, each losing an early break, before the Tunisian found her range and claimed the first set with a forehand winner in a tie-break.

The 27th-ranked Wang, who had defeated 23-times Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in the third round, faltered in the second set, going down two breaks as Jabeur kept her off balance with the variety and speed of her shots.

Jabeur capped the victory in style, serving out to love and finishing with another forehand winner.

"The first set was tricky little bit because I started good, but then went down little bit, couldn't win my serve," Jabeur said.

"Obviously second set was amazing for me. I was really relaxed... I'm happy that I went through."

She next faces American 14th seed Sofia Kenin, who defeated her teenage compatriot Coco Gauff to make her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final.

READ MORE:

Bittersweet Coco as Djokovic picks up steam at Australian Open

Defending champion Novak Djokovic swept into the Australian Open quarter-finals but 15-year-old Coco Gauff exited in tears on Sunday after failing in ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Serena Williams still the GOAT despite Australian Open knockout, say fans

American tennis champ Serena Williams may have been knocked out of the Australian Open, she is still the GOAT, says fans.
Sport
2 days ago

Teenager Coco Gauff ends Naomi Osaka’s title defence in Melbourne

Coco Gauff continued her dream run at the Australian Open on Friday when the 15-year-old knocked out defending champion Naomi Osaka 6-3 6-4 in a ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs snatch win in snore fest Soccer
  2. Mantwa Khoza, wife of PSL chairman and Pirates owner Irvin Khoza, dies Soccer
  3. Fiery Stokes could be in trouble over angry clash with fan at Wanderers Cricket
  4. SA Rugby president Mark Alexander unhappy with coaching make-up of Super Rugby ... Rugby
  5. Pule wins it as Pirates enter the title chase after beating relegation ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
From gangster to barista: Meet the ex-convict making Cape Town’s coffee

Related articles

  1. Faultless Alexander Zverev strolls into Australian Open third round Sport
  2. Fired-up Roger Federer storms into Australian Open third round Sport
  3. SA's Kevin Anderson battles through to Australian Open second round Sport
  4. Below-par Serena Williams fends off Tamara Zidansek to reach third round Sport
  5. Racquet-kicking Naomi Osaka admits she was 'a bit childish' Sport
  6. Naomi Osaka makes net-busting start to Australian Open title defence Sport
  7. 15-year-old Coco Gauff stuns Venus Williams in Australian Open first round Sport
X