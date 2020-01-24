Serena Williams still the GOAT despite Australian Open knockout, say fans

She may have been knocked out of the Australian Open but Serena Williams will always remain the greatest of all time (GOAT), according to her fans and tennis enthusiasts.

Williams was sensationally knocked out of the Australian Open third round by Wang Qiang on Friday, derailing her bid for a record-breaking 24th Grand Slam crown.

Qiang knocked Williams out with a 6-4, 6-7 (2-7), 7-5 victory in the Rod Laver Arena.

In an interview after the game, Williams said her serving was not professional.

“She [Qiang] served well. I didn’t return like Serena. Honestly, if we’re just honest with ourselves, it’s all on my shoulders. I lost that match,” she said.

“It is what it is. It’s not about the tournament. I can’t play like that. I literally can’t do that again. That’s unprofessional. It’s not cool.

“I’m definitely going to be training tomorrow to make sure I don’t do this again.”