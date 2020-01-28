From winning games to seeing beauty in struggle: six inspirational Kobe Bryant quotes

Legendary US basketball player Kobe Bryant tragically died on Sunday in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles.

His 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also killed in the crash, along with her friend Alyssa and her parents, John and Keri Altobelli.

Bryant, among other things, will be remembered as one of the National Basketball Association's (NBA's) greatest players.

In addition to his list of achievements on and off the sporting field, he was known for his incredible determination.

In honour of Bryant’s legacy, here are six of his most inspirational quotes.

Lazy people

“I can’t relate to lazy people. We don’t speak the same language. I don’t understand you. ” — 2013

Passion

“I follow my passion, things that I love to do, like writing and storytelling, I enjoy that. I don’t find myself having to remind myself to work hard and push myself to stay on top of things because I just love doing it.” — 2013

Winning games

“I’ll do whatever it takes to win games, whether it’s sitting on a bench waving a towel, handing a cup of water to a teammate, or hitting the game-winning shot.” — 2014.

Beauty in struggle

“As I sit here now, when I take off my shoe and I look down at my scar, I see beauty in it. I see all the hard work, all the sacrifices. I see the journey it took to get back to this point of being healthy. And I see beauty in that struggle. That’s what makes it beautiful.”- 2014

The next generation

“I feel like it’s part of my responsibility to give back to the next generation, try to share and teach some of the things I have learned from some of the great players, great mentors, greats coaches I’ve had.” — 2018

Working hard

“You always want to outwork your potential. As hard as you believe you can work, you can work harder than that."- 2019