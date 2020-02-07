Sport

Does it get any better than this? Federer vs Nadal‚ in Cape Town

07 February 2020 - 08:00 By Bobby Jordan
Roger Federer at the press conference at Cape Town International for his Match in Africa against Rafael Nadal.
Roger Federer at the press conference at Cape Town International for his Match in Africa against Rafael Nadal.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

Federer vs Nadal‚ in Cape Town‚ in front of the biggest tennis crowd ever‚ with Trevor Noah cracking jokes and Bill Gates to keep the score.

Friday’s Match In Africa hosted by the Roger Federer Federation will raise more than the expected $1 million (R14.9m); it will surely raise some of the biggest cheers ever heard inside the Cape Town Stadium‚ along with the collective pulse rate of the 50 000 spectators.

Federer‚ the most successful player in history with 20 grand slam titles to his name‚ up against his biggest rival Rafael Nadal‚ who with 19 grand slams of his own looks set to eclipse Federer’s record.

Federer‚ who retains strong South African links by virtue of his South African-born mom‚ versus Nadal, who first caught the eye of the pro tennis world at a junior tournament at Sun City‚ which he won when just 12 years old.

Expect the usual classy fireworks when these two competitors face off late on Friday for an exhibition match immediately after a doubles match also featuring Noah and Gates.

However, Friday’s packed itinerary at Cape Town stadium goes way beyond tennis.

At 2.15pm Federer and Nadal are scheduled to host a “Learning through Play” session at the Cape Town Athletics Stadium. The pair will then have an “open” practice session‚ followed by a courtside media session.

Before the two matches there will also be live entertainment, featuring local talent.

WATCH | Clash of champions as Siya Kolisi takes on Roger Federer at tennis

They're both used to being on top of the world, but Roger Federer and Siya Kolisi agreed to call it a draw when they met across a tennis net on ...
Sport
18 hours ago

The Match in Africa: Four things to look forward to at the Roger vs Rafa tennis tournament

There is one day to go until 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer plays his first match in Africa
Sport
20 hours ago

Federer has already been busy catching up with old acquaintances in Cape Town‚ among them Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi with whom he famously shared a social media “bromance” at the time of the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

On Thursday the two finally got to meet in the flesh‚ and even play a token tennis match on a miniature court‚ much to the delight of onlookers.

Upon his arrival at Cape Town International Airport on Thursday, Federer said the charity match – the sixth one staged by his Foundation since 2010 – had been two years in the making.

He said he and Nadal had been haggling over a date for two years since the Spanish sports icon agreed to take part.

Said Federer: “I started thinking about this idea for a few years‚ and always asked myself the question of where‚ with whom‚ how big‚ how small should it be.

“The initial idea was, let’s just get one done (in SA) so that at least people get to see me ... but as the idea grew with everybody, it ended up as, let us try to go bigger.”

“I realised it was only Rafa that could make it truly special‚” Federer said of his tennis foe and friend. “I asked him and he said yes right away.”

Friday’s matches will be televised live on SuperSport from 7.30pm.

MORE

Federer spreads love in Namibia ahead of 'Match in Africa' with Nadal, Gates and Noah

Federer will play alongside Trevor Noah, Bill Gates and Rafael Nadal
Sport
1 day ago

Bok fan Roger Federer nearly missed World Cup final over haircut

Tennis superstar Roger Federer says he almost missed South Africa’s Rugby World Cup triumph because he was having a haircut.
Sport
1 day ago

WATCH | Clash of champions as Siya Kolisi takes on Roger Federer at tennis

They're both used to being on top of the world, but Roger Federer and Siya Kolisi agreed to call it a draw when they met across a tennis net on ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. Temba Bavuma: 'I'm black and that’s my skin colour‚ I play cricket because I ... Cricket
  2. Middendorp explains why Billiat hasn't been seen in Chiefs' lineup for 6 weeks Soccer
  3. Middendorp cannot guarantee Chiefs stars Billiat‚ Khune and Akumu game time ... Soccer
  4. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane warns Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates Soccer
  5. Who are Hungry Lions‚ the team from tiny Postmasburg stalking Jomo Sono's ... Soccer

Latest Videos

From Springbok support to raising over $1m for charity - 3 highlights from ...
Warrant of arrest issued for Jacob Zuma: What now?
X