Japan PM Abe: Agreed with IOC’s Bach on idea of delaying Olympics

24 March 2020 - 15:04 By REUTERS
The International Olympic Committee came under pressure to speed up its decision about postponing the Tokyo Games on March 24 as athletes criticised the four-week deadline and the United States joined calls to delay the competition.
Image: Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday he and the head of the International Olympic Committee agreed on the idea of delaying the Tokyo Olympics by about one year.

Abe was speaking to reporters after a phone call with IOC President Thomas Bach on postponing the Games amid growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Tokyo had completed preparations when the virus started spreading across the world.

Despite insisting for months the Games would go ahead as planned, Abe this week said a delay may be unavoidable if the events could not be held in a complete form.

Sport
Sport
Sport
