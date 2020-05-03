Sport

Undefeated Nadal is good, but is he a Charlatan?

03 May 2020 - 17:30 By Reuters
A file photo of Omaha Beach walking the shed row in front is his Arkansas Derby garland and Kentucky Derby Sandler blanket at Churchill Downs.
A file photo of Omaha Beach walking the shed row in front is his Arkansas Derby garland and Kentucky Derby Sandler blanket at Churchill Downs.
Image: Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports

Is Nadal good enough to beat a Charlatan?

That was the question fans were asking after the two horses were separated into different races at the Arkansas Derby on Saturday.

With the Kentucky Derby, usually run on the first Saturday of May, postponed until September due to the coronavirus, the $1m Arkansas Derby took centre stage, albeit without spectators on what is usually the biggest day on the American horse racing calendar.

The race over 1 1/8 miles (1,810 metres) for three-year-olds at Hot Springs was divided into two divisions and Charlatan, ridden by Martin Garcia, led all the way to convincingly win the first by six lengths.

Sport-On this day: Born May 4, 1989: Rory McIlroy, Northern Irish golfer

The North of Ireland Amateur Open in 2005 was not an event expected to produce much glamour, but a 16-year-old Rory McIlroy was dressed to impress.
Sport
7 hours ago

But Nadal, named after the tennis player, was equally impressive in the second flight.

Jockey Joel Rosario guided the colt into the lead around the top turn on the Oaklawn Park dirt before pulling away to triumph by three lengths in one minute, 48.34 seconds, marginally faster than Charlatan's 1:48.49.

Both winners, trained by Bob Baffert, remain unbeaten.

"He's a champ," Rosario said of Nadal.

He was speaking of the horse, though he could well have been talking about the 19-times grand slam champion.

MORE:

Ninety SA athletes receive government relief for coronavirus impact

The Department of Sport has confirmed that over 90 athletes from a variety of sporting codes who were impacted by the outbreak of the coronavirus ...
Sport
1 day ago

India to step up battle for 2032 Olympics after pandemic: sports chief

India will step up its battle to win the 2032 Olympic Games and other international events when the global coronavirus pandemic eases, its top sports ...
Sport
1 day ago

German interior minister Horst Seehofer backs Bundesliga restart

Germany's minister for the interior and sport said on Sunday he supports a resumption of the country's football season this month despite the ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. Safa threatens bans over letter demanding that Motsepe League be run by the PSL Soccer
  2. ‘Don’t get angry’: Tau’s advice to Maluleka on his move from Chiefs to Sundowns Soccer
  3. Floyd Mbele: Sredojevic’s bombshell exit left Orlando Pirates in the lurch Soccer
  4. Communication between Safa and PSL grinds to a halt during coronavirus crisis Soccer
  5. Bulls cut Pote Human's contract as Super Rugby coach Rugby

Latest Videos

Here’s what level 4 during SA's lockdown means for you
‘What’s this nonsense!?’ Some South Africans stunned by cigarette ban U-turn
X