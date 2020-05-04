Chris Froome unsure if Tour de France organisers can prevent mass gatherings

Britain's four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome is unsure if the organisers can fully prevent large crowds from gathering at the race that was rescheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Tour, scheduled to start on June 27, was pushed back to August 29 due to the outbreak.

Mass gatherings have been banned in France until September, with the country recording more than 168,000 coronavirus cases and over 24,000 deaths.

"Would the organisers be able to keep people from coming and gathering in large crowds?

"In theory we can put on the race and it can be broadcast on television," Froome said in an Instagram chat with former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen.