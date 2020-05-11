Halfords shares soar after Britons told cycle to work as lockdown eases

Shares in British bicycles and car parts retailer Halfords soared as much as 26% on Monday, boosted by the government's announcement that people should consider cycling to work as the coronavirus lockdown is eased.

Transport minister Grant Shapps said on Saturday that even with public transport reverting to a full service, once social distancing rules were taken into account there would only be effective capacity for one in 10 passengers in many parts of the UK transport network, just a tenth of the pre-crisis capacity.

He urged Britons to continue to work from home where possible, but said those who did have to commute to work should consider cycling or walking rather than taking to their cars.

He said the UK's road infrastructure would be changed to accommodate more cyclists.