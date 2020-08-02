Sport

Branden Grace tests positive for Covid-19 at Barracuda, ruled out of next week's PGA Championship

02 August 2020 - 09:54 By Reuters
Branden Grace prepares to play his shot during the first round of the Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club's Old Greenwood Golf Course in Truckee, California, on July 30, 2020.
Branden Grace prepares to play his shot during the first round of the Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club's Old Greenwood Golf Course in Truckee, California, on July 30, 2020.
Image: Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

South Africa's Branden Grace has withdrawn from the Barracuda Championship prior to the third round after testing positive for Covid-19, the PGA Tour said.

Grace, who was tied for second place after two rounds at Tahoe Mountain Club in California, must now self-isolate for 10 days, which will rule him out of next week's PGA Championship.

"I felt great all week," said Grace.

"Last night, I was tired and thought it had to do with the altitude. This morning, I notified the PGA Tour about my symptoms before going to the golf course.

"I wanted to get tested out of respect for my peers and everyone involved with the tournament.

"While it is unfortunate given my position on the leaderboard, the most important thing is our health."

The PGA Tour has implemented its response plan in consultation with medical experts, including working with those who may have had close contact with Grace.

Grace's caddie tested negative for the coronavirus but will quarantine for 14 days in line with the Tour's health and safety protocols. 

MORE:

Don’t hold your breath for Olympics in Tokyo

A few months before the London 2012 Olympics, Cameron van der Burgh sat in a Pretoria restaurant and explained exactly how he intended to break the ...
Sport
11 hours ago

Treu roped in as UWC Varsity Cup coach

The highly educated and highly intelligent Paul Treu will understand what it means to fill big shoes.
Sport
1 day ago

Wayde van Niekerk awaits second result after testing positive for Covid-19

Wayde van Niekerk’s planned comeback to international racing in Italy on Saturday night has been put on hold after he tested positive for Covid-19.
Sport
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Smith breaks silence on Ntini: 'I was taken aback by Makhaya's stuff' Cricket
  2. Kaizer Chiefs express surprise over Barcelona’s strikingly similar new jersey Soccer
  3. Amakhosi boss Motaung speaks out on coach Middendorp's future at Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  4. PSL releases much-awaited revised fixtures: Premiership to restart with ... Soccer
  5. 'We have been patient at Kaizer Chiefs', says Amakhosi boss Motaung Soccer

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and farm attacks | SA crime stats by the numbers
Gauteng Health MEC joins two ANC officials on 'special leave' as SIU probes 102 ...
X