Sport

Racing Point drop appeal against Formula One brake ducts penalty

06 September 2020 - 13:47 By Reuters
Racing Point's Lance Stroll during practice at Monza in Italy on September 4, 2020.
Racing Point's Lance Stroll during practice at Monza in Italy on September 4, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini/Pool

Racing Point have dropped an appeal against a $473,520 fine and 15 point penalty for copying Mercedes' 2019 brake ducts, the Formula One (F1) team said on Sunday.

Renault, who made the original protest, had already withdrawn their appeal -- leaving only Ferrari still taking action.

In a statement ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, Racing Point welcomed "much-needed clarification of the rules on listed and non-listed parts" by the governing FIA.

The team also noted that the stewards and all parties involved in the appeals process had recognised a lack of clarity in the regulations and that there was no deliberate intention to break them.

"Now that the ambiguity around the regulations has been settled, we have decided to withdraw our appeal in the wider interests of the sport," the team added.

Racing Point said the matter had been a distraction and that it looked forward to focusing on racing with Canadian Lance Stroll, son of owner Lawrence, and Mexican Sergio Perez.

The team, whose 2020 car is a close copy of last year's Mercedes, have been allowed to continue competing without having to redesign the offending parts.

MORE:

Hamilton takes Formula One's 'party mode' ban as a compliment

Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton said he saw a clampdown on engine modes as a compliment to his dominant Mercedes team and suspected the move could ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Abiteboul says new Alpine task will not change his F1 role

Cyril Abiteboul said his role as Renault Formula One team principal would remain unchanged despite taking on a new task with the French ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Mercedes F1 spent $442m in 2019 but still made money

Formula One champions Mercedes spent £333m ($442m or roughly R7.33bn) in winning both titles last year but still reported a profit, according to the ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. Staunch fan Rebecca Malope after Chiefs capitulated on the final day: 'I must ... Soccer
  2. Mosimane on rivals Chiefs: 'We are competing with a team that didn’t even play ... Soccer
  3. Sundowns coach Mosimane: ‘You have to give it to Chiefs – they have won nothing ... Soccer
  4. CSA AGM postponed due to quotas Sport
  5. Heartbreak for Kaizer Chiefs as they have the league in their grasp‚ but blow it Soccer

Latest Videos

'I am coloured, I am proud!' Eldorado schoolgirl delivers powerful poem at ...
Parties, hampers & security upgrades: 5 key points from Mokonyane's state ...
X