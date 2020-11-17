Dylan Frittelli‚ South Africa's top performer at the just completed Masters in Georgia‚ has confirmed he will be playing in next month's SA Open at Sun City.

Frittelli‚ who on the occasion of his second appearance at the Masters managed to tie for fifth place with Rory McIlroy‚ will be one on the leading contenders for the SA Open scheduled for December 3-6 at the Gary Player Country Club.

Frittelli finished nine shots off first-time Masters winner Dustin Johnson.

“We’re delighted to have Dylan join the South African Open field shortly after what was such an incredible performance by him at The Masters‚” confirmed Sunshine Tour Commissioner‚ Thomas Abt.

“As the Sunshine Tour we are very proud of what he’s achieved on the international stage. The South African Open has always prided itself on having the support of the country’s leading professionals‚ and Dylan adds his name to a very exciting field this year‚” added Abt.

Fellow Masters competitors Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Justin Harding will also be in the field at Sun City‚ as well as European Tour regulars George Coetzee‚ Brandon Stone‚ Wilco Nienaber and Garrick Higgo.

This season's tournament has moved from the Randpark Golf Club to Sun City after its agreement with the City of Johannesburg came to an end. Branden Grace won the most recent SA Open there in January.

Next month's event with a prize pot of R19.5m will be the third in a sequence of three events that starts with this week's Joburg Open at Randpark‚ followed by next week's Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek.