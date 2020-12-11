Netball SA (NSA) president Cecilia Molokwane wants the netball Proteas to fully reflect the demographics of the country when they host the 2023 World Cup in Cape Town.

The senior team is captained by Bongiwe Msomi but is dominated by white players, and the trend is expected to continue when coach Dorette Badenhorst announces the squad to face Uganda in Cape Town next month.

Molokwane‚ in an interview with TimesLive during the Spar National Championships underway in Bela-Bela‚ said it is possible to assemble a national team that is fully inclusive.

“I will be a happy president if the team representing us at the 2023 World Cup in Cape Town will reflect the demographics of the country‚” she said.

“It is 100% possible if you want it badly. We see how hungry all the players are here at the National Championships, and it was the same during the Telkom Netball League (TNL) in Mangaung.”