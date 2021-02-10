Sport

Don't mention a woman's age in public, says victorious Hsieh

10 February 2021 - 09:36 By Reuters
Taiwan's Su-Wei Hsieh in action during her second round match against Canada's Bianca Andreescu.
Taiwan's Su-Wei Hsieh in action during her second round match against Canada's Bianca Andreescu.
Image: REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Taiwanese giantkiller Hsieh Su-wei offered a token of advice during her on-court interview after upsetting former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu 6-3 6-2 at the Australian Open on Wednesday.

Congratulated by the interviewer at Rod Laver Arena for "still going strong" at the age of 35, Hsieh held a finger to her lips, shook her head and laughed.

"Just little reminder (for) you. In Asia we normally don't say the girl's age in the public," she said, triggering laughter and applause in the stands.

"You look like you've got plenty more years left," the interviewer persisted, digging his hole a bit deeper.

"I look a little bit younger but I try my best standing here," Hsieh replied. "Thank you for your comment."

Kaohsiung-born Hsieh is the world's top-ranked doubles player but also has an impressive resume in singles having beaten some of the world's biggest names at Grand Slams with her unorthodox double-sided game.

She toppled third seed Garbine Muguruza at the 2018 Australian Open on the way to the fourth round and dumped then world number one Simona Halep out of Wimbledon in the same year. 

MORE:

Victoria Azarenka says quarantine took a toll after early Australian Open exit

Victoria Azarenka said she did not get her post-quarantine preparations right for the Australian Open after the former champion was knocked out in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Badosa blames Covid-19 quarantine for first-round Australian Open loss

Paula Badosa, the only Australian Open player to test positive for Covid-19 in the leadup to the Grand Slam, bowed out "sad and disappointed" from ...
Sport
1 day ago

Thiem time at Melbourne Park as third seed eases through

US Open champion Dominic Thiem kept his time in the Melbourne sun to an absolute minimum on Wednesday, taking 93 minutes to beat Dominik Koepfer 6-4 ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Serena continues Slam record bid, Djokovic gears up for Tiafoe test

Serena Williams will hope to move a step closer to a record-equalling 24th major when she meets Serbia's Nina Stojanovic, while Novak Djokovic's ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Winning teen Coco Gauff feeling at home on the 'People's Court'

American teenager Coco Gauff said she felt right at home among her spectator contemporaries on the John Cain Arena court on Tuesday as she knocked ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Pitso Mosimane clears the air on future Bafana Bafana return Soccer
  2. AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy on the support of his boss Sandile Zungu Soccer
  3. Mzansi weighs in on Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly defeat to Bayern Munich Soccer
  4. Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly denied place in Fifa Club World Cup final by Bayern ... Soccer
  5. Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt after embarrassing defeat to Richards Bay: 'We need a ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
X