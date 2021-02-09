Sport

Winning teen Coco Gauff feeling at home on the 'People's Court'

09 February 2021 - 11:49 By Reuters
Coco Gauff is the youngest player at the Australian Open.
Coco Gauff is the youngest player at the Australian Open.
Image: Matt King/Getty Images

American teenager Coco Gauff said she felt right at home among her spectator contemporaries on the John Cain Arena court on Tuesday as she knocked out Jil Teichmann 6-3 6-2 to glide into the second round of the Australian Open.

The recently renamed showcourt at Melbourne Park is sometimes called the "People's Court" as cheaper ticket prices make it accessible to a younger demographic, which can also make for a rowdier atmosphere.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, crowd numbers were again low on Tuesday but there were still enough youthful fans on hand to give the American a rousing cheer after a routine victory over her Swiss rival.

"I think this is my favourite court to play on," Gauff, the youngest player in the main draw, said on court.

"I was told that this arena has a lot of younger people. I'm 16, so it's good to see some people in the crowd that's around my age, they tend to be a little bit louder so that's why I like it."

The teenager will next play Elina Svitolina, and the Ukrainian fifth seed will be well aware that Gauff stunned Venus Williams, Sorana Cirstea and Naomi Osaka in her first Australian Open campaign last year.

"I'm going to go out there and have fun and compete," Gauff said.

"She's a great player and I know it's going to be a tough match, but I'm just going to embrace the opportunity and try to play well under the pressure."

Crowds at Melbourne Park have been restricted to 30,000 each day this year because of biosecurity protocols, but that capacity looks unlikely to be reached over the first two days.

The three-week delay to the tournament also means that many younger fans who might have wanted to cheer on Gauff are now back at school after their January vacations.

"I know the stands aren't as full because of the situation that is going on in the world but I'm happy that you guys came out to watch me play - so thanks!" Gauff added. 

MORE:

Rafa Nadal back in form at Australian Open

Rafa Nadal defied his gloomy injury prognosis to crush Laslo Djere 6-3 6-4 6-1 and reach the second round of the Australian Open on Tuesday.
Sport
4 hours ago

Victoria Azarenka says quarantine took a toll after early Australian Open exit

Victoria Azarenka said she did not get her post-quarantine preparations right for the Australian Open after the former champion was knocked out in ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Badosa blames Covid-19 quarantine for first-round Australian Open loss

Paula Badosa, the only Australian Open player to test positive for Covid-19 in the leadup to the Grand Slam, bowed out "sad and disappointed" from ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Game, set and mask: fans trickle in on first day of Australian Open

Crowd capacity for this year’s event in Melbourne has been capped at 30,000 per day
Sport
17 hours ago

Tears for fears: Emotional Sofia Kenin grinds into second round

An anxious Sofia Kenin was in tears before launching her title defence at the Australian Open on Tuesday and again after completing an unconvincing ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Benni McCarthy declines to commit on Siphiwe Tshabalala’s future at AmaZulu Soccer
  2. AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy on the support of his boss Sandile Zungu Soccer
  3. Hunt impressed as Kaizer Chiefs promote another player from the youth system Soccer
  4. Sundowns' fallen star Motjeka Madisha laid to rest in Ga-Madisha‚ Limpopo Soccer
  5. Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly denied place in Fifa Club World Cup final by Bayern ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
X