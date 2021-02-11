Comrades Marathon facing losses of more than R20m after cancellation of the event

The cancellation of this year's Comrades Marathon is set to come at huge financial cost after it emerged on Thursday that calling off the world’s premier ultra-marathon due to the coronavirus pandemic would lead to massive losses amounting to more than R20m.

The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) said on Wednesday that while this year’s event, which was scheduled for June 13, has been cancelled due to Covid-19‚ they are going ahead with the virtual race.

This is the second year in a row that the ultra-marathon has been cancelled due to the pandemic. CMA general manager Keletso Totlhanyo said their financial situation may worsen in the coming months.

“At the moment I won’t say we are in a very bad situation financially‚ but we don’t know what it’s going to be like come June and July‚” she said.

“When it comes to local entries alone‚ last year it was R600 per person and we opened for about 26,000 runners. If we were going to go back to the same amount this year‚ we are talking about more than R16m.