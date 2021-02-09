Punt Intended
DAVID ISAACSON | If Covid is not Aussies’ real issue, maybe SA has lost its appeal
If perceptions about SA are a problem, then we need to alter them, as India did
09 February 2021 - 21:44
The only thing worse than the Proteas’ series defeat in Pakistan was the way Australia sidestepped their tour of SA.
There’s been speculation about the real reason for the cancellation, with doubt cast over the official Covid excuse, particularly because the Sri Lanka tour took place without incident. ..
