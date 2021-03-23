Wind denies Simbine the world lead and gives Wayde a tough time

Olympic 400m champion Wayde van Niekerk competed for the first time since splitting with coach Ans Botha in Potchefstroom‚ but his 20.64 over 200m into a strong headwind didn’t match Simbine’s performance 150km away.

Simbine played down his display with an “it’s okay” afterwards. “I’m just happy to be out racing‚ the body’s a bit rusty but that’s to be expected.”

The 2.1mps wind measurement robbed him of the world lead‚ but he'll get another crack in Pretoria at the Gauteng North championships on Saturday.

Simbine‚ who has been in the top four or five of the world since the 2016 Rio Olympics‚ is targeting a podium finish — or maybe two or three — at the Tokyo Games.

“After all the hard work and the years of finishing fifth and fourth‚ I’m looking to take my opportunity‚” said the sprint ace‚ who will also compete in the 4x100m relay and maybe the 200m.