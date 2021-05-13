While Sascoc bemoaned what it held to be interference from sports minister Nathi Mthethwa‚ the sports controlling body called for further dialogue and said it has “a workable solution” that will resolve the raging saga involving Cricket South Africa (CSA).

The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) also confirmed that its delegation will meet with the CSA members' council on Thursday evening to present the proposed solution.

This was revealed by a Sascoc delegation led by its president Barry Hendricks and acting CEO Ravi Govender as they appeared before parliament’s sports‚ arts and culture portfolio committee virtually on Wednesday to account on the CSA matter.

Sascoc said that the solution‚ which it did not elaborate on‚ would satisfy all the parties concerned.

But the sports controlling body stuck to its guns and reiterated its position that it rejects a majority independent board and an independent chairperson at CSA.