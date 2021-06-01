‘He’s the next Pitso Mosimane’ - Mzansi reacts to Molefi Ntseki’s new Kaizer Chiefs job

Fans have weighed in on the appointment of former Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki as head of the technical and youth academy at Kaizer Chiefs.

Ntseki is on a three-year contract and has the option to renew for two more years, the club announced on Monday.

“Molefi comes at the right time as we implement changes we believe are necessary for the club as we go into the future. We strongly believe we have appointed the right person for the position as he is someone who has worked at all stages of football, from school level to youth structures and all our national teams,” said chairman Kaizer Motaung.

The club said Ntseki will maintain the link between the academy and the first team and ensure they are aligned with the Kaizer Chiefs values, ethos and traditions, and ensure a smooth transitioning of players from youth to senior level.

Amakhosi said Ntseki has worked with the club’s technical team during his tenure as the coach of the national team.

Ntseki was sacked from Bafana Bafana after the team failed to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Despite his struggles with the national team, many on social media said Ntseki is the right man for the job.

Here are some of the reactions: