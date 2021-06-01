‘He’s the next Pitso Mosimane’ - Mzansi reacts to Molefi Ntseki’s new Kaizer Chiefs job
Fans have weighed in on the appointment of former Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki as head of the technical and youth academy at Kaizer Chiefs.
Ntseki is on a three-year contract and has the option to renew for two more years, the club announced on Monday.
“Molefi comes at the right time as we implement changes we believe are necessary for the club as we go into the future. We strongly believe we have appointed the right person for the position as he is someone who has worked at all stages of football, from school level to youth structures and all our national teams,” said chairman Kaizer Motaung.
The club said Ntseki will maintain the link between the academy and the first team and ensure they are aligned with the Kaizer Chiefs values, ethos and traditions, and ensure a smooth transitioning of players from youth to senior level.
Amakhosi said Ntseki has worked with the club’s technical team during his tenure as the coach of the national team.
Ntseki was sacked from Bafana Bafana after the team failed to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).
Despite his struggles with the national team, many on social media said Ntseki is the right man for the job.
Here are some of the reactions:
Molefi Ntseki heading the Youth Development is a positive step for once.— Tumi (@Tumzaza3) May 31, 2021
Molefi Ntseki is the next Pitso Mosimane, all he needs is someone or a team to believe in him.— Jabulani wase Voti (@sjakavoti) May 31, 2021
I'm happy for Molefi Ntseki but I think the job is too big for him, honestly speaking the man still lack experience in coaching or technical advisory. If I was Kaizer Chiefs management I would have appointed someone who understand the club's culture, history and philosophy.— Felix Mothemane (@felix_mothemane) May 31, 2021
I dont have any complaints about this. It is a positive move.— Gopolang Gops Themba (@gops_themba) May 31, 2021
For me it is progressive from Kaizer Chiefs, it has vision Molefi Ntseki knows SA football he has been involved in player development and youth teams for the longest of time!
I welcome this move✌️ https://t.co/zHoYZWVgLR
Personally I'm happy for Coach Molefi Ntseki. His track record with young lads speaks for him. Thanks @KaizerChiefs— Katleho Lechoo (@KatlehoLechoo) May 31, 2021
Molefi Ntseki to Kaizer Chiefs.— Lwandile Leo Zondi (@Leo_SAVAGE17) May 28, 2021
Match made in Heaven
We need to applaud Kaizer Chiefs for paying attention to the youth development— Pat (@PatBafo) May 31, 2021
Molefi Ntseki has a history of working with young players
Good appointment!!
The club appointed Molefi Ntseki in the right portfolio 👏 pic.twitter.com/VV7Ac2W9Bv— Tshemedi 👑 (@RealTshemedi) May 31, 2021