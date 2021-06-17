Sport

Rafa Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympic Games

17 June 2021 - 15:08 By Reuters
Rafael Nadal of Spain has pulled out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Image: Tnani Badreddine/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Spain’s Rafa Nadal pulled out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympic Games on Thursday, saying he took the decision after consultations with his team.

“I have decided not to participate at this year’s championships at Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo,” Nadal said on Twitter. “It’s never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discussing it with my team I understand that it is the right decision.” 

