Wayde van Niekerk and his wife Chesney announce they are expecting a baby
14 July 2021 - 12:00
South African sprint superstar Wayde van Niekerk and his wife Chesney have announced that they are expecting their first child.
The couple‚ who married in 2017‚ made the announcement in a post on Instagram captioned ‘bun in the oven’.
“I’m so excited to announce that we’re having a BABY!!” said Chesney.
“We are looking forward to this process and to have a healthy and blessed pregnancy. Soon the Vans will be joined by a little Super Van. I’m so excited to announce that we’re having a BABY!!”
The athlete‚ who is the 400m record holder‚ is currently overseas where he is preparing to defend his Olympic title in Japan‚ which will be his first major event since he injured his right knee in 2017.