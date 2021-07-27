WATCH | Who is the SA surfer who walked away with silver at the Olympics?

Team SA won a second medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Tuesday by scooping silver in the women’s surfing event.

The gold was won by the top seed, American Carissa Moore.

Bianca Buitendag stunned the world by upstaging No.2 seed Caroline Marks of the US to reach the final. She is only the second SA woman in history to win an Olympic medal outside athletics and swimming.

Buitendag had beaten Moore five times in eight outings before, but the Olympics final wasn’t to be.

