As Tokyo doused its Olympic flame at the weekend and nations who participated at the global showpiece arrive back in their respective countries to take stock of what went wrong or right‚ Swimming SA‚ the only federation that produced a gold medal‚ appealed to the corporate world for more financial support.

Though Team SA had their worst Olympics campaign since the Beijing Games in 2008‚ swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker and surfer Bianca Buitendag offered a ray of light by accounting for their three-medal haul.

Schoenmaker and Buitendag won their silvers on the same day before the swimmer triumphed in the 200m breaststroke to claim Team SA’s first gold medal a few days later.

Schoenmaker won the 200m breaststroke in a world record-breaking time of 2 min 18.95 seconds to beat the previous record of 2 min 19.11 that was set by Denmark’s Rikke Moller Pedersen eight years ago.

“By the way‚ the world record cost Denmark in the region of R13m of support behind the gold at world champs in the previous world record‚” said Schoenmaker’s coach Rocco Meiring.

“That is just the sort of investment that is needed to get the athletes to get to the top.”

Team SA sent a staggering record-breaking number of 187 athletes but participated in only 19 out of the 33 sporting codes played at the Games and Meiring said SA‚ and swimming in particular‚ needs a change of direction of some sorts.

“There were many lessons learnt in these Covid times and talking to other international coaches at the Games‚ we are going to have to seriously have a rethink of how we do things in swimming in SA.

“We will have to have financial support‚ there is no question about that. It is not going to get easier. It is going to get much more difficult in the years to come‚” Meiring said.